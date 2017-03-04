By the numbers: Cases handled by immigration courts in US
Immigration courts across the country are suffering from a backlog, with more than half a million cases jamming up dockets nationwide. Advocates are concerned that the already overwhelmed system will be further strained under recent directives from President Donald Trump, who is ordering officials to step up enforcement of immigration laws and expand the number of people considered as priorities for deportation.
Here's a look, by the numbers:
___
Cases handled by courts, by fiscal year:
— 2015: 199,534
— 2014: 237,839
— 2013: 199,398
— 2012: 214,350
— 2011: 239,298
___
Immigration courts receiving the most new cases in fiscal year 2015:
— New York City: 15,150
— Los Angeles: 13,547
— San Francisco: 10,730
— Miami: 9,489
— San Antonio: 8,036
___
Asylum claim rates granted in fiscal year 2015:
— Nationwide: 48
— Immigration court with highest asylum claim grant rate: New York City, 84
— Immigration court with lowest asylum claim grant rate (excluding courts that heard five or fewer claims): Atlanta, 2
___
Number of deportations nationwide in fiscal year 2016:
240,255 (including 65,332 people apprehended inside the country and 174,923 apprehended at the border or ports of entry)
