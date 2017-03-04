News / World

China sets 2017 growth target of '6.5 per cent or higher'

A member of a Chinese military band rehearses before the opening session of the annual National People's Congress at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Sunday, March 5, 2017. China's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates from around the country are gathered at the Chinese capital for the annual legislature meetings. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A member of a Chinese military band rehearses before the opening session of the annual National People's Congress at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Sunday, March 5, 2017. China's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates from around the country are gathered at the Chinese capital for the annual legislature meetings. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING — China's government has set an economic growth for this year of "around 6.5 per cent or higher if possible," down from last year's 6.7 per cent expansion but among the fastest in the world.

A government report Sunday says the target, down from last year's goal of 6.5 to 7 per cent , is in line with efforts to overhaul industry and create a "moderately prosperous society."

Chinese growth has declined steadily since 2010 as communist leaders try to develop a consumer-driven economy and reduce reliance on trade and investment.

Sunday's report also calls for more job creation, stronger exports and better energy efficiency.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular