China sets 2017 growth target of '6.5 per cent or higher'
BEIJING — China's government has set an economic growth for this year of "around 6.5
A government report Sunday says the target, down from last year's goal of 6.5 to 7
Chinese growth has declined steadily since 2010 as communist leaders try to develop a consumer-driven economy and reduce reliance on trade and investment.
Sunday's report also calls for more job creation, stronger exports and better energy efficiency.
