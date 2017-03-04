China sets 2017 growth target of '6.5 per cent or higher'

BEIJING — China's government has set an economic growth for this year of "around 6.5 per cent or higher if possible," down from last year's 6.7 per cent expansion but among the fastest in the world.

A government report Sunday says the target, down from last year's goal of 6.5 to 7 per cent , is in line with efforts to overhaul industry and create a "moderately prosperous society."

Chinese growth has declined steadily since 2010 as communist leaders try to develop a consumer-driven economy and reduce reliance on trade and investment.