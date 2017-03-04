Dayton to spend 1 more day at Mayo after prostate surgery
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will spend one more day at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.
Dayton is expected to return to the governor's residence Sunday.
Spokesman Linden Zakula on Saturday said that the governor's surgery was a success and the surgeon found no sign that the cancer had spread beyond the prostate.
Dayton revealed his cancer diagnosis a day after he collapsed during his State of the State address in January. His doctors have said the cancer wasn't related to the collapse, and that it's treatable. The 70-year-old Democratic governor had surgery Thursday.
Dayton is serving his second and last term. He's had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.
Most Popular
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments