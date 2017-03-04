Eastern Libya forces strike from air, aim to retake oil site
A
A
Share via Email
BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan armed forces based in the east have launched more airstrikes against militias that seized oil terminals a day earlier, saying forces from the country's rival west were declaring war against them.
Col. Ahmed Mosmary, spokesman for forces commanded by army chief Gen. Khalifa Hifter, says three airstrikes Saturday hit targets in the area around the al-Sidra and Ras Lanuf terminals, where at least nine soldiers were killed in Friday's attack that drove out the army.
He says the army has deployed more forces in preparation of a counterattack to drive out the militias, known as Benghazi
Most Popular
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis