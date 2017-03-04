Eastern Libya forces strike from air, aim to retake oil site

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan armed forces based in the east have launched more airstrikes against militias that seized oil terminals a day earlier, saying forces from the country's rival west were declaring war against them.

Col. Ahmed Mosmary, spokesman for forces commanded by army chief Gen. Khalifa Hifter, says three airstrikes Saturday hit targets in the area around the al-Sidra and Ras Lanuf terminals, where at least nine soldiers were killed in Friday's attack that drove out the army.