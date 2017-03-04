Emails from VP Pence's time as governor delivered in Indiana
A
A
Share via Email
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for
The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2m4OK6j ) says the emails were delivered Thursday to be archived for public review as required under Indiana law. Stephanie Wilson, a spokeswoman for Gov. Eric Holcomb, says the contents haven't been fully reviewed but it's possible the state might already have the same emails.
Pence spokesman Marc Lotter says the emails are from government accounts as well as Pence's private email account used for government business. That account was disclosed Thursday.
Lotter says Pence's attorneys tried to deliver boxes of emails on Jan. 9, his last day as governor. But Lotter says there was a "lack of clarity" in state government about what to do with them.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com
Most Popular
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments