FAA: 27 airspace violations near Trump's Florida estate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Federal officials say more than two dozen aircraft have violated airspace restrictions near President Donald Trump's estate in Florida.

The Sun Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2mE0Iqv ) that last month, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 27 violations of the airspace restrictions near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

In one instance, Air Force jets speeding to intercept an aircraft caused a sonic boom that rattled Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The names of the pilots who received the violations weren't released. Agency officials told the newspaper they're investigating each case.