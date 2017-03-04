Families on edge over water contamination at former air base

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — More than 1,500 people who live and work around a redeveloped air base in New Hampshire have learned their blood contains elevated levels of a chemical that has been linked to potential health problems.

PFCs are found in everyday products like no-stick cookware and resistant carpet. Their presence in the water at Pease International Tradeport has been linked to firefighting foam used at the site when it was a military base.