Gas blast kills 4 in Mexico City suburb famous for fireworks
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — An explosion has killed four people at a home in a Mexico City suburb where a massive fireworks market blast left dozens dead in December.
The Mexico state government identifies the victims as two women ages 25 and 26 and two children ages 6 and 11. Six others were hospitalized for injuries from cuts to severe burns.
The local Red Cross says the explosion was "apparently due to a gas build-up."
The Saturday morning blast took place in a residential
Many Tultepec residents make a living from the manufacture and sale of fireworks. It was not immediately clear whether there was explosive material at the residence that could have exacerbated the effects of the explosion.
Most Popular
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis