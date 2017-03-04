Gunmen kill leading lawyer in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police say unidentified gunmen have killed a prominent attorney in an apparent targeted shooting in a northwestern town near a tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

Khalid Khan, a police officer in Shabqadar, says two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fired on Mohammed Jan Gigyani when he was driving his car Saturday. Khan said Gigyani was critically wounded and died en route to a hospital.

Khan says Gigyani was a prominent lawyer affiliated with the secular Qaumi Watan political party.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of Pakistani Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the killing. Spokesman Asad Mansoor said the group will continue such attacks.