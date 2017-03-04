Iran tests sophisticated Russian-made air defence system
A
A
Share via Email
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting the country has successfully test-fired a sophisticated Russian-made air
The Saturday report says the test of the S-300 system came during a recent military exercise named Damvand, the name of Iran's highest mountain.
Russia delivered the S-300 system to Iran in 2016, nearly 10 years after the initial contract had been signed. The delivery had been held up by international sanctions over Iran's nuclear program; the sanctions were lifted last year under terms of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.
Most Popular
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Police urge calm after heated exchange between acquitted taxi driver, passengers on Halifax bus
-
-
Vancouver's top doctor to Trudeau: Decriminalize all illicit drugs, now