Jordan executes 10 men convicted of terror charges

AMMAN, Jordan — A government spokesman says Jordan has executed 10 men convicted of terrorism charges, including deadly attacks on tourists, Jordanian security forces and a local writer.

Mohammed Momani said in a statement carried by the state news agency Petra that the 10 were hanged early Saturday at Swaqa Prison.

The statement says five others were executed for other crimes, including rape.

