Miami's new Frost Museum of Science set to open May 8
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — After significant delays and financial setbacks, Miami's new Frost Museum of Science is finally set to open May 8.
The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2lKlNvo ) that a ribbon-cutting ceremony will open the $305 million facility that includes an aquarium and a planetarium. Some school and tour groups will get previews of the museum's exhibits the week before the public opening.
The
Frost Museum President Frank Steslow said after $3 million in new gift pledges and expected revenue from ticket sales, events and grants, the museum is confident it can cover its full $30 million operating budget for the first 12 months after opening.
The museum expects 700,000 annual visitors, about triple the attendance at its former facility.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
Most Popular
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments