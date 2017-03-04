New Vatican figures show deficit narrowed by half in 2015

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican has issued new figures showing it narrowed its deficit by half in 2015 to 12.4 million euros ($13 million).

That compares with a deficit of 25.6 million euros in 2014. The Vatican released the figures for 2015 on Saturday but did not include fuller details as in previous years, citing a transition in its financial accounting system.

The Vatican also reported 24 million euros in contributions from Roman Catholic dioceses, up from 21 million a year earlier, and 50 million euros from the Vatican bank, the same as the previous year.