Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat your wife?'
A
A
Share via Email
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker who once likened Islam to a cancer has handed out a form asking Muslims to answer questions that include, "Do you beat your wife?"
Republican state Rep. John Bennett's office distributed the questionnaire this past week as the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations organized its annual Muslim Day at the Capitol. Bennett told Muslims who wanted to see him at the Capitol to fill out the form.
Among other things, the form asked Muslims whether they would denounce terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. It also asked whether they believe former Muslims should be punished for leaving Islam.
A local official with the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the form contained "hateful, bigoted questions."
Most Popular
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice