Pakistan's police find body bearing marks of IS execution

MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistani police have found body of a man in the central city of Multan with chained feet, tied hands, and wearing a Guantanamo-style orange jumpsuit.

Police officer Gul Mohammad said Saturday that the body found near a state-owned television station with gunshot wounds to the head. The body was identified as that of Azhar Jilani, who was abducted in June 2014.

A message reading "Daesh Pakistan" was scrawled on the back of the victim's jumpsuit — using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group. The message accused the victim of being an "agent."