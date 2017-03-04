Paris mayor asks conservative candidate to cancel his rally

PARIS — French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, fighting for political survival, has called on supporters not to "abdicate" to those trying to destroy him as the Socialist mayor of Paris asked him to cancel a scheduled rally.

The conservative Fillon, whose campaign has been unraveling over impending corruption charges, vowed to remake France in a speech on Saturday, a day before what amounts to his last stand, a rally near the Eiffel Tower widely seen as a test of his staying power via the number of supporters he can muster.