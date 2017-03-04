Police: Security guard fatally stabbed at Virginia mall

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police say a security guard at a northern Virginia mall has died after being stabbed by a suspected shoplifter who fled the scene.

Prince William County Police said in a statement that officers responded to the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after a stabbing was reported.

Police say the suspect was seen shoplifting inside a Burlington Coat Factory and two loss-prevention employees confronted him. A struggle ensued, and one of the guards was stabbed.

That person, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a hospital, where he died. The other employee wasn't hurt.

Officers searched the area but couldn't find the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing. No description of the suspect was released.