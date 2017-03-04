Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists

NEW YORK — Prosecutors say a New York man repeatedly travelled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he'd been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad.

Elvis Redzepagic is being held without bail after appearing in a Brooklyn federal court Saturday. The 26-year-old U.S. citizen is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

His lawyer hasn't immediately responded to an email seeking comment. There was no immediate answer to phone or email messages to Redzepagic's relatives.