Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Prosecutors say a New York man repeatedly
Elvis Redzepagic is being held without bail after appearing in a Brooklyn federal court Saturday. The 26-year-old U.S. citizen is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
His lawyer hasn't immediately responded to an email seeking comment. There was no immediate answer to phone or email messages to Redzepagic's relatives.
Prosecutors say the Commack (KOH'-mak) resident communicated with a cousin he believed was an extremist fighter in Syria, then
Most Popular
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments