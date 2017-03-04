Puerto Rico police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in San Juan shooting

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police in Puerto Rico say two men have been killed and five other people wounded in a shooting on an oceanside boulevard in the Isla Verde tourist area near San Juan.

Officers say more than 20 shots were fired beginning around 2:40 a.m. Saturday near a popular food truck and ended in front of a luxury beachfront condominium. They said the bullet-ridden bodies of two men were found inside a vehicle when they arrived at the scene after a computerized detection system alerted them to the shooting.