Spanish police arrest 24 in bust of Colombian cocaine ring
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Spanish police say they have arrested 24 members of a Colombian drug ring seeking to establish a network for the wholesale distribution of cocaine.
Police say the arrested members include two of the group's leaders.
Police on Saturday also confiscated six vehicles equipped with secret caches to transport drugs, and raided houses in several parts of Spain, including Madrid and the northern coast.
The ring planned to sell cocaine in bulk to local drug dealers, according to police.
Most Popular
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Police ask for public's help to locate missing Halifax woman
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice