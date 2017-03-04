The fake news cycle: Who would believe this?

Welcome to the fake news cycle, where no one’s wrong, even when they are. Could we be sliding into a state of societal solipsism?

Feb. 18: THE STATEMENT

U.S. President Donald Trump, at rally in Melbourne, Fla.

“You look what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden? Who would believe this? Sweden?”

Well, not the Swedes for starters. Trump’s comment warning about the dangers of immigration had many confused until he later revealed on Twitter that he was referencing a Fox News piece he watched last night about an increase in violence in Sweden because of asylum seekers.

Feb. 19: THE REACTION

Carl Bildt, former Swedish prime minister, on Twitter: “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.”

Sweden pushes back. The embassy wrote that they “look forward” to informing the U.S. administration about their immigration policies and integration.

Feb. 19: THE MEMES

#JeSuisIkea, #PrayForABBA, among other hashtags, start trending. Naturally, build-it-yourself-furniture and the Swedish chef play starring roles. “Sweden stood with us after Bowling Green. Today we stand with Sweden,” read one, referring to another fake fact by the Trump administration about the U.S.’s non-existent “Bowling Green massacre.”

Feb. 20: THE DOUBLE DOWN

Trump on Twitter:

“The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!”

Questions are raised in the media about the veracity of the Fox interview that Trump referenced involving controversial filmmaker Ami Horowitz, who claimed Sweden was covering up its problems with immigrants.

Feb. 20: THE BACKTRACK

Anders Goranzon, Swedish police officer interviewed in documentary, to Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

“We don’t stand behind it. It shocked us. He edited the answers. We were answering completely different questions in the interview. This is bad journalism.”

According to the Guardian, Goranzon and another officer tell Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter newspaper that Horowitz is “a madman” who took their interviews out of context. Horowitz responds that he stands by his work and suggests the officers were probably under pressure to refute their claims.

Feb. 21: THE BANDWAGON

Ann Coulter, right-wing American commentator, on Twitter.

“Trump right about Sweden after all! Riot breaks out in Stockholm suburb the Pres was ridiculed for referring to . . . ”

Coulter, among other Trump supporters, jumps on the “See?!?” bandwagon after Feb. 20 riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighbourhood where there is a high rate of unemployment. They were reportedly similar to earlier riots in 2010 and 2013, before Sweden’s largest influx of refugees.

Feb. 23: THE WILDCARD

Swedish national security “expert” Nils Bildt, on Fox News

“We are unable in Sweden to socially integrate these people.”

TheO’Reilly Factor airs an interview with an alleged expert on national security who confirms that Sweden has a crime wave related to immigrants. Problem is, no one in Sweden has ever heard of this guy. And it may not even be his real name.

FEB. 26. THE FIZZLE-OUT

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel to Swede Linus Sandgren, who won Best Cinematography for La La Land.

“Linus, on behalf of all of us, we’re so sorry about what happened in Sweden last week. We hope your friends are OK.”