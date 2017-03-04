The Latest: Attorney: Man accused of IS aims needs support

NEW YORK — The Latest on the prosecution of a New York man accused of repeatedly travelling to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or another extremist group (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A lawyer for a New York man accused of repeatedly travelling to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or another extremist group says "what he needs is counselling and support, not imprisonment."

Attorney Mildred Whalen notes that the case against Elvis Redzepagic is in early stages, but she says that he's an American citizen and that he's been fully co-operative with law enforcement.

Redzepagic is being held without bail after appearing in a Brooklyn federal court Saturday. The 26-year-old U.S. citizen is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say the Commack (KOH'-mak) resident travelled to Turkey in July 2015 and tried to cross the border, then went to Jordan with the same goal last August.

1:15 p.m.

Noon

