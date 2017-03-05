Afghan official: District police chief killed by bomb
A
A
Share via Email
KABUL — An Afghan official says that a district police chief was killed when his vehicle was detonated by a bomb in northern Faryab province.
Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said Sunday that a sticky bomb had been attached to the car of Nasim Qateh, chief of the Almar district. Another policeman was wounded in the explosion Saturday evening, he said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a separate incident, Yuresh said a local security forces commander, Murad Shamal, was also killed when insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in Faryab province.
Most Popular
-
Police urge calm after heated exchange between acquitted taxi driver, passengers on Halifax bus
-
Families divided after Ottawa tells thousands they’re not Indigenous
-
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault