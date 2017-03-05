Bus crash kills 16, injures 35 in Panama
A
A
Share via Email
PANAMA CITY — Panamanian authorities say a bus carrying farm workers has gone off a highway southwest of the capital, killing 16 people on board and injuring 35 more.
Sunday's crash took place on the Pan-American Highway in Anton, about 105 miles (170
Photos published by local media show the white bus in a creek at the bottom of a ravine, below a bridge.
Government spokesman Manuel Dominguez reports via Twitter that the dead are all adult males.