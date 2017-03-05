Cuomo calls anti-Semitic attack in New York 'reprehensible'

JERUSALEM — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a recent rash of anti-Semitic acts in the United States is "reprehensible" and his state will have no tolerance for them.

In a visit to Israel on Sunday, Cuomo made his first comments following the toppling of headstones at a Jewish cemetery this weekend in Brooklyn. It followed a series of vandalism attacks at Jewish cemeteries and more than 120 bomb threats to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January. In New York City alone, ant-Semitic hate crimes nearly doubled in the past year.

Speaking at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, Cuomo says the incidents "violated every tenant of the New York State tradition."