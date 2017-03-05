Dubai police detain British daredevil over skyscraper climbs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A British daredevil known online for his videos of skyscraper climbs was detained by police in Dubai over his recent climbs there.

James Kingston told The Associated Press in a message Sunday that he had been detained and later released, without elaborating. He wrote online Saturday that "four undercover agents plucked me from my hotel room."

Dubai police and British Embassy officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the AP.

However, the state-owned newspaper Emarat Al Youm quoted Dubai police Brig. Gen. Salem Khalifa al-Rumaithi on Sunday as confirming police had "summoned" Kingston over recent climbs in the sheikhdom.