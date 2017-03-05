Hungary: Group which led Olympic bid retreat enters politics

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Momentum Movement, a new group in Hungary whose push for a referendum made Budapest withdraw its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, says it has become a political party.

Led by 28-year-old Andras Fekete-Gyor, the party said Sunday that it rejects the left-right political divide and seeks to replace ideologies with "value-based politics." Though based in Budapest, Momentum plans to have candidates in all districts across the country in the 2018 parliamentary elections.