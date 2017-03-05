News / World

In break with past, China releases no exact defence budget

Delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People to attend the opening session of the annual National People's Congress in Beijing, Sunday, March 5, 2017. China's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates from around the country are gathered at the Chinese capital for the annual legislature meetings. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People to attend the opening session of the annual National People's Congress in Beijing, Sunday, March 5, 2017. China's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates from around the country are gathered at the Chinese capital for the annual legislature meetings. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING — In a break with past practice, China has not provided a figure for its defence budget at the opening of its annual legislative session.

National People's Congress spokeswoman Fu Ying told reporters Saturday the budget would increase around 7 per cent over last year. However, unlike in past reports, no exact figure was provided in the government budget report released at the congress' opening session Sunday.

The defence and finance ministries did not immediately respond to questions about the budget.

China has long chafed at calls from the U.S. and others to be more forthcoming about the goals of its military modernization program, under which the budget has grown by double digit percentages for most of the past two decades. Yet in recent decades, Beijing has always provided exact budget figures.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular