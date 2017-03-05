In break with past, China releases no exact defence budget

BEIJING — In a break with past practice, China has not provided a figure for its defence budget at the opening of its annual legislative session.

National People's Congress spokeswoman Fu Ying told reporters Saturday the budget would increase around 7 per cent over last year. However, unlike in past reports, no exact figure was provided in the government budget report released at the congress' opening session Sunday.

The defence and finance ministries did not immediately respond to questions about the budget.