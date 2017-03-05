Police say man shot, wounded during Rio Carnival parade
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police say a man was shot and wounded at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome during the "Parade of Champions" Carnival event.
Military police in Rio said in a statement that the man was shot in the hip Sunday morning and is being treated at a local hospital. They did not give his condition or identify him. Police did not give more details about the incident, but local media reported that there was a dispute near the end of the parade.
