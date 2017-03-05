Romanians march to protest persistent govt corruption
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BUCHAREST, Romania — Thousands of protesters have marched through the Romanian capital of Bucharest to support the country's anti-corruption authority and demand that state institutions be free of political interference.
Protesters blew whistles and vuvuzelas and waved Romanian and U.S. flags as they gathered Sunday evening in Victory Square, where the government has its offices, and marched toward the Parliament.
They yelled: "Romania, wake up!" and "We want justice, not corruption!" It was the latest in weeks of anti-government, anti-graft protests in Romania.
The massive protests were sparked by a now-rescinded government decree to decriminalize some forms of official misconduct. The
Protesters have pledged to bring about a new era in Romanian politics.
Most Popular
-
Smoking pot as a medicine raises questions for doctors about side effects
-
Families divided after Ottawa tells thousands they’re not Indigenous
-
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault