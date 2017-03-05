Russia: 1 dead, 3 detained in operation against IS cell

MAKHACHKALA, Russia — Russian authorities say one person has been killed and three others detained in an operation to break up a sleeper cell of the Islamic State in the country's restive southern region of Dagestan.

The National Anti-terrorism Committee said the operation took place Sunday in the city of Derbent, on the Caspian Sea near the border with Azerbaijan.

The committee said in a statement that one militant was killed by police after they blockaded his house and he opened fire. Three others were arrested at other locations.