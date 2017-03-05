The Latest: Democrats start nominating House candidates

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana Democrats' nominating convention for the state's only congressional seat (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Montana Democrats have opened their nominating convention to select a candidate for the May 25 special election to fill the state's only congressional seat.

First to be nominated Sunday was Rob Quist, a well-known entertainer, who is making his first run for office. State Reps. Kelly McCarthy and Rep. Amanda Curtis also were nominated, as well as Dan West, a former aide to President Barack Obama and former Montana Sen. Max Baucus.

In all, eight candidates are expected to be nominated. About 150 delegates will choose a winner from among them.

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams, the last Democrat to hold the post, sat in the audience with scores of Democrats who arrived from across the state.

Republicans hold their nominating convention Monday.

___

9 a.m.

Democrats from across Montana are gathering in Helena to nominate a candidate for the seat that Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke vacated to lead the U.S. Interior Department.

A special election to fill the state's sole congressional seat is May 25.

Democratic delegates on Sunday will choose from at least eight candidates, including former U.S. Senate candidate Amanda Curtis, state Rep. Kelly McCarthy and musician Rob Quist, who has never held political office.

Republicans hold their nominating convention Monday and will choose from six candidates, including Greg Gianforte, who was his party's nominee for governor in November.