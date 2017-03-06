After outcry, Israeli Arab town removes sign honouring Arafat

JERUSALEM — Israel's interior ministry says an Arab town that named a street after the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat has removed the sign bearing his name.

Ministry spokesman Barak Seri says the village of Jatt in northern Israel informed them Monday the street sign honouring Arafat had been taken down.

The previous day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before a Cabinet meeting that he won't allow streets "named after murderers of Israelis and Jews."

Despite winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994, Arafat is widely remembered in Israel as leading militants who targeted civilians. Palestinians view him as a national icon of their movement for independence.