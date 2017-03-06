Confederate-themed Mississippi flag heading back to court

JACKSON, Miss. — A long-running feud over the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag is moving onto a new legal battlefield.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday over reviving a 2016 lawsuit filed by an African-American attorney, Carlos Moore. He contends the flag is "state-sanctioned hate speech."

The flag has been used since 1894, causing division for generations. Opponents say it's a reminder of slavery and segregation, while supporters say it represents history and heritage.

A federal district judge dismissed Moore's suit in September. He said Moore lacked legal standing to sue because he failed to show the emblem caused an identifiable legal injury.