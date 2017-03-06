Cops: Man threw gas on wife and set her on fire, killing her
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Authorities in New York say a man threw gasoline on his wife and set her on fire during an argument, killing her.
Police in Schenectady (skeh-NEHK'-ta-dee) say a fire was reported Saturday morning at the home of Elizabeth Gonzales and Antonio Bargallo. A
Officials say the 48-year-old Gonzales told police her husband threw gas on her and set her ablaze. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she died Sunday morning.
The current charges against the 69-year-old Bargallo include attempted murder. Police say the charge likely will be upgraded to second-degree murder.
He's being held in the county jail without bail. It couldn't immediately be determined whether he has a lawyer.
