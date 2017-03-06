EU to approve new military training headquarters
A
A
BRUSSELS — The European Union is set to approve the creation of a headquarters for its military training missions in Somalia, Mali and the Central African Republic.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she would urge foreign and
She said it would provide a "more efficient approach to the existing military training missions we have."
The term "headquarters" is taboo in Brussels, with members like Britain saying the EU must not waste money by doing similar things to NATO.
Arriving for the meeting, British
