Ex cop links Philippine leader to killings in Senate inquiry

MANILA, Philippines — A retired Philippine officer has linked President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was a mayor, and his men to nearly 200 killings, including of foreign drug suspects, that the officer and other members of a so-called death squad allegedly carried out.

Arturo Lascanas made the allegations at the start of a nationally televised Senate inquiry Monday.

Duterte's spokesman, Ernesto Abella, described Lascanas as a "polluted source and perjured witness" because he had denied in a separate 2016 Senate hearing that there was a "Davao Death Squad," which has been linked to then mayor Duterte.

Abella called Lascanas' testimony "fabricated and unacceptable."