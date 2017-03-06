Feds: Man in terror support case threatened to behead mom

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Prosecutors say a man accused of trying to join militant Islamic extremists in Syria was removed from his home in New York City's suburbs last week after he tried to cut off his own tattoos with a knife and threatened to behead his mother.

The allegation was included in documents prosecutors submitted to a federal judge Monday opposing bail for 26-year-old Elvis Redzepagic.

Redzepagic was charged Saturday with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. A lawyer says he has co-operated with law enforcement and needs counselling .

A bail hearing was scheduled later Monday.

Additional details on Redzepagic's encounter with police last week at his home in Commack were not immediately available.