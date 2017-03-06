FM: Poland's counter-candidate to Tusk "in the game" in EU

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's foreign minister says the government's surprise counter-candidate to challenge incumbent Donald Tusk for European Council head is "Poland's only candidate in the game."

Poland has proposed Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, 68, a centre -right member of the European Parliament, to succeed fellow Pole Tusk, whose term ends May 31. Warsaw refuses to back a second term for Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, saying he supports anti-government opposition in Poland and has failed to protect the country's interests in the European Union.

Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said Monday Saryusz-Wolski is "in the game." Speaking ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, he said "it's obvious he is Poland's candidate and must be taken into consideration."