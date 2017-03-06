FM: Poland's counter-candidate to Tusk "in the game" in EU
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's foreign minister says the government's surprise counter-candidate to challenge incumbent Donald Tusk for European Council head is "Poland's only candidate in the game."
Poland has proposed Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, 68, a
Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said Monday Saryusz-Wolski is "in the game." Speaking ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, he said "it's obvious he is Poland's candidate and must be taken into consideration."
He said the candidacy may be debated at EU summit this week, or in the following days.
