Former Puerto Rico senator charged in corruption case
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A former Puerto Rico senator who recently testified during a federal corruption trial has been arrested.
Mari Tere Gonzalez was charged Monday with perjury and violating a government ethics law, among other things. She has been released on $65,000 bond and tells reporters she is innocent.
Authorities have not released details on the case.
The charges come five months after a federal jury found several people guilty in one of the U.S. island's biggest corruption cases. The case
Most Popular
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict
-
Halifax Heroes: Social worker turned Dartmouth entrepreneur keeps giving back
-
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards relives glory from Calgary ’88 Olympics