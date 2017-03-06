GOP grapples as it shifts from opposition party to governing

WASHINGTON — Republican ranks in Congress are thick with hard-right lawmakers elected to thwart former President Barack Obama. But there aren't as many nuts-and-bolts members experienced in working with a GOP president.

That could prove to be a formidable challenge as Republicans transition from an opposition party to a governing one.

Tea party lawmakers who are used to fighting Obama — and sometimes their own leaders — now have to pull together as a team to try to advance President Donald Trump's agenda into law. That effort kicks off this week as they try to repeal the 2010 health care law and forge consensus on a possible replacement.