Iditarod mushers begin nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The world's most famous sled dog race has started, with mushers leaving Fairbanks, Alaska, and embarking on a nearly 1,000-mile trek across the wilderness.

Ryan Redington of Wasilla, Alaska, was the first competitor out on the trail Monday. The race has a staggered start, with a musher leaving every two minutes.

The start was moved to Fairbanks from the Anchorage area to avoid a lack of snow in the Alaska Range, a span of mountains that includes Denali.

Winter conditions weren't a concern in Fairbanks, where the temperature was minus 35 degrees Monday morning.

One musher, Hungarian rookie Otto Balogh, scratched two hours before the start, citing health concerns.