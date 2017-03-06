Jerry Sandusky transferred to a medium-security prison

SOMERSET, Pa. — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility in western Pennsylvania.

State prison officials say the 73-year-old was initially assigned to the State Correctional Institution-Greene because he was considered to be vulnerable given the nature of his child-sex abuse conviction, and his high profile.

But Sandusky was moved on Feb. 27 to SCI-Somerset, a medium-security prison about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. That prison houses about 2,400 inmates.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden says it's not uncommon for inmates to be transferred, without offering an explanation.