News / World

Jerry Sandusky transferred to a medium-security prison

FILE - In this Monday, May 2, 2016, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after a hearing of arguments on his request for an evidentiary hearing as he seeks a new trial in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky has been moved Feb. 27, 2017 from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility, State Correctional Institution-Somerset, in western Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FILE - In this Monday, May 2, 2016, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after a hearing of arguments on his request for an evidentiary hearing as he seeks a new trial in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky has been moved Feb. 27, 2017 from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility, State Correctional Institution-Somerset, in western Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SOMERSET, Pa. — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility in western Pennsylvania.

State prison officials say the 73-year-old was initially assigned to the State Correctional Institution-Greene because he was considered to be vulnerable given the nature of his child-sex abuse conviction, and his high profile.

But Sandusky was moved on Feb. 27 to SCI-Somerset, a medium-security prison about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. That prison houses about 2,400 inmates.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden says it's not uncommon for inmates to be transferred, without offering an explanation.

Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for his 2012 conviction on charges he molested several boys he met through The Second Mile, a charity he founded.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular