Justices decline to extend ruling on repeat offenders

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has declined to give some inmates convicted of repeated violent crimes a chance to reduce their prison terms.

The justices on Monday ruled against a challenge to guidelines that boosted the sentence of a Florida man convicted of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Travis Beckles received a 30-year sentence as a career offender because he had two prior felony drug convictions. Beckles said language in the sentencing guidelines defining what crimes make a defendant eligible for a longer prison term is so vague that it's unconstitutional. He was relying on a high court ruling last year that struck down similar language in the Armed Career Criminal Act.