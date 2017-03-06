Kenya says 379 herders arrested for ranch invasions
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's domestic security minister says 379 pastoralist herders have been arrested for invading ranches that led to the killing of a British farmer over the weekend.
Joseph Nkaissery said Monday the country's severe drought is causing tension because of the scarcity of water and pasture, as some communities move into other properties in search of the resources. He said criminals have taken advantage of the situation to steal.
The arrests come after rancher Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead while inspecting some of his lodges, which had been burned by the attackers. His body was found Sunday 190
