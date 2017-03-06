Media: Israel OK's bill banning foreign boycott activists

JERUSALEM — Israeli media outlets are reporting that parliament has approved a bill prohibiting entry to foreign activists calling for a boycott against the country.

The newspaper Haaretz reported Monday the ban applies to any activist "who knowingly issues a public call for boycotting Israel that, given the content of the call and the circumstances in which it was issued, has a reasonable possibility of leading to the imposition of a boycott - if the issuer was aware of this possibility."

The bill is aimed at combating an international movement known as BDS that seeks to ostracize Israel by lobbying corporations, artists and academic institutions to sever ties with the Jewish state.