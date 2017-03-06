Mexican man arrested in El Salvador with $139,900
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Police in El Salvador have arrested a Mexican man and seized $139,900 that he was carrying in two suitcases.
The National Civil Police say officers arrested Rolando Jurado Becerril on Sunday night at the capital's airport. The cash was hidden in bags with false bottoms.
Police said Monday the man had travelled from Bolivia to Peru and then on to El Salvador. His destination was Guatemala. Police initially suspected he was carrying drugs.
The cash is being analyzed to see if any of it is counterfeit.
