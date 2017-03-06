Nigeria warns: Don't travel to US, valid visa holders barred

JOHANNESBURG — Nigeria warned citizens Monday not to travel to the United States unless it's urgent, saying some Nigerians with valid U.S. visas have been refused entry.

Nigeria is not on the list of six Muslim-majority African nations whose citizens President Donald Trump has ordered be banned from entering the U.S. Northeastern Nigeria is in the grips of an Islamic uprising. About half of Nigeria's 170 million people are Muslims.

"In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry U.S. visas being denied entry," said a statement from Abike Dabiri-Erewa, special assistant to the president. "Such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled."