Overdose survivors in this Ohio city face misdemeanour charge
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — An Ohio community is trying to fight the heroin epidemic by bringing a
Chief Brian Hottinger says Washington Court House police in February began citing people with inducing panic if responders revive them with naloxone. The
City Attorney Mark Pitsick tells WSYX-TV (http://bit.ly/2n5tpst ) the strategy is aimed not at jailing more people, but at giving authorities a way to track who has overdosed and offer them help.
At least seven people have been issued summonses for inducing panic, so far.
People who call 911 for an overdose or people who are with the drug user won't be charged.
___
Information from: WSYX-TV, http://www.wsyx6.com
Most Popular
-
Man in Nova Scotia killed after truck leaves road and hits tree
-
Actress at odds with Toronto movie theatre over discrimination case
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict