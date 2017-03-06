Panama's Manuel Noriega to undergo brain surgery
PANAMA CITY — Former Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega has been hospitalized for surgery to remove a benign
Thays Noriega, one of his daughters, says surgery is scheduled for Tuesday.
Authorities allowed the 83-year-old Noriega to switch to house arrest about a month earlier so that he could prepare for the procedure, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 15.
Noriega ruled Panama from 1983 until a U.S. invasion ousted him in 1989. He's been behind bars in the U.S., France and Panama since then.